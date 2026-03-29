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Iranians Seek Refuge Across Shalamcha Border Amid Ongoing Strikes

Iranians crossed into Iraq over the Shalamcha border following an airstrike that disrupted power and trade. Despite facing hardships like soaring costs and insecurity due to the ongoing war, many continue visiting Iraq for essential goods and services, urging the US to end the warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:02 IST
Iranians Seek Refuge Across Shalamcha Border Amid Ongoing Strikes
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  • United Arab Emirates

In the wake of a recent airstrike that cut power and halted trade on the Iranian side of the Shalamcha border, Iranians have crossed into southern Iraq. Haider Abdul Samad, the deputy director of the crossing, reported the strike occurred at around 3 am, though details on casualties remain elusive.

Electricity and trade resumed by mid-morning, yet these disruptions have become a common occurrence amid the ongoing conflict. Despite decreased cross-border movement, many Iranians still enter Iraq seeking cheaper goods, internet access, and brief family visits.

Voicing their plea for peace, Iranians have called on the US to cease hostilities, asserting they will not abandon their homeland despite escalating airstrikes and deteriorating living conditions. Citizens like Atef al-Fatlawi and Razzak Saghir Al-Mousawi expressed the fears and challenges they face each day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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