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Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra urges the youth and farmers to challenge the current government, criticizing its 'pro-rich' stance and failure to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He emphasized ongoing hardships under BJP rule and rallying for the restoration of their region's dignity and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:21 IST
Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers
Tariq Hameed Karra
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hameed Karra, on Sunday criticized the current central government as 'pro-rich' and detrimental to common people.

At a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Kathua district, Karra called on youth and farmers to challenge the regime, blaming it for failing to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and accusing it of favoring 'big corporate friends.'

He alleged betrayal over unfulfilled promises and highlighted increased local hardships, advocating urgent restoration of statehood to safeguard regional interests and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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