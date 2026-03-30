Aditi Tatkare Apologizes Over Missing Ajit Pawar Banner Photos

Maharashtra NCP minister Aditi Tatkare publicly apologized on Sunday for the noticeable omission of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's photograph from a banner at a recent party event in Raigad. The event was organized to celebrate newly-elected Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members.

Taking place on March 27 in the constituency of Aditi Tatkare, the ceremony saw the presence of her father and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare. Attendees were quick to notice the absence of Ajit Pawar and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's photos, with banners featuring Sunil Tatkare, Aditi, and her brother Aniket.

Rohit Pawar, an NCP (SP) MLA, highlighted this omission, suggesting alleged attempts by Sunil Tatkare to gain control of the NCP, an accusation dismissed by NCP leaders as 'crocodile tears'. They advised Rohit to focus on his own party, intensifying the party's internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)