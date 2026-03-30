Iran's Khondab Plant Attack: Severe Damage Reported

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that Iran's Khondab heavy water production facility has been seriously damaged, resulting in its current non-operational status. The damage follows an alleged attack reported on March 27.

The IAEA clarified that the facility does not house any declared nuclear materials, an assertion made in a brief announcement on the social media platform X.

This incident raises questions about the security of nuclear-related installations in the region and the current geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program.