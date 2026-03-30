Iran's Khondab Plant Attack: Severe Damage Reported
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported significant damage to Iran's Khondab heavy water production plant, rendering it inoperable following an attack on March 27. The plant reportedly contains no declared nuclear material. This information was shared via a social media update on platform X by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 01:30 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that Iran's Khondab heavy water production facility has been seriously damaged, resulting in its current non-operational status. The damage follows an alleged attack reported on March 27.
The IAEA clarified that the facility does not house any declared nuclear materials, an assertion made in a brief announcement on the social media platform X.
This incident raises questions about the security of nuclear-related installations in the region and the current geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program.