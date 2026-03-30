Mass Arrests and Global Dissent: The 'No Kings' Movement
Authorities in Los Angeles used tear gas and made dozens of arrests at a 'No Kings' rally, a widespread protest against President Donald Trump's actions. The global demonstrations saw millions participating in thousands of events across the US and Europe, showcasing significant public dissent and resistance.
- Country:
- United States
In a wave of global dissent, authorities in Los Angeles deployed tear gas and arrested dozens at a 'No Kings' rally, one of thousands held globally to protest President Donald Trump's actions and the war in Iran.
Los Angeles police reported 74 arrests during the rally on Saturday, after protesters disregarded a dispersal order. The demonstrations, mostly peaceful, were marked by a few incidents of violence, including rock and concrete block throwing at officers, resulting in injuries.
With more than 3,100 events registered globally, millions rallied from New York City to Driggs, Idaho, and even internationally. Notably, a flagship event in Minnesota featured Bruce Springsteen, highlighting the widespread opposition to Trump's policies. Organizers estimated participation at over 8 million.
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- Donald Trump
- rallies
- tear gas
- global dissent
- violence
- police
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