Left Menu

Mass Arrests and Global Dissent: The 'No Kings' Movement

Authorities in Los Angeles used tear gas and made dozens of arrests at a 'No Kings' rally, a widespread protest against President Donald Trump's actions. The global demonstrations saw millions participating in thousands of events across the US and Europe, showcasing significant public dissent and resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 01:59 IST
Mass Arrests and Global Dissent: The 'No Kings' Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a wave of global dissent, authorities in Los Angeles deployed tear gas and arrested dozens at a 'No Kings' rally, one of thousands held globally to protest President Donald Trump's actions and the war in Iran.

Los Angeles police reported 74 arrests during the rally on Saturday, after protesters disregarded a dispersal order. The demonstrations, mostly peaceful, were marked by a few incidents of violence, including rock and concrete block throwing at officers, resulting in injuries.

With more than 3,100 events registered globally, millions rallied from New York City to Driggs, Idaho, and even internationally. Notably, a flagship event in Minnesota featured Bruce Springsteen, highlighting the widespread opposition to Trump's policies. Organizers estimated participation at over 8 million.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Poised to Host Critical U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan Poised to Host Critical U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Libya's Sharara Oilfield Set to Resume Full Production

Libya's Sharara Oilfield Set to Resume Full Production

 Global
3
Moldova's Power Struggle: Energy State of Emergency Sparks Political Debate

Moldova's Power Struggle: Energy State of Emergency Sparks Political Debate

 Global
4
Innovation and Challenges in the Pharmaceutical World

Innovation and Challenges in the Pharmaceutical World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026