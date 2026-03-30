Pakistan Poised to Host Critical U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

In a bid to ease escalating tensions, Pakistan has announced plans to host critical talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and other regional players, despite Tehran's accusations that Washington is concurrently planning a land assault. The announcement came after a series of discussions held by regional foreign ministers.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed optimism about facilitating U.S.-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, focusing on achieving a comprehensive resolution to the hostilities. However, it remains unclear if both nations have committed to participate, with the U.S. yet to respond to the invitation.

The regional conflict, now entering its second month, has triggered widespread economic repercussions, disrupted key shipping routes, and led to military escalation in various Middle Eastern areas. Meanwhile, political opinions within the U.S. remain divided, further complicating the path to potential peace.