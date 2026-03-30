Housing Scam Unfolds: 11 Duped in Thane with Promise of Low-Cost Homes
Fraudsters in Thane district deceived 11 residents by promising affordable housing under a government scheme, forging documents to facilitate financial transactions. A 54-year-old woman filed a complaint revealing the scam, which involved collecting money and misusing credentials. Police are investigating further victims and have charged three individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, residents of Thane district in Maharashtra fell prey to an elaborate scam that promised low-cost housing under a government scheme. The fraudsters allegedly forged documents to execute larger financial transactions through bank accounts opened in victims' names.
A major breakthrough came when a 54-year-old Ulhasnagar woman courageously lodged a complaint, detailing how the accused gained her trust by offering MHADA flats at concessional rates. Over two years, the scammers extracted Rs 5,000 from each of the 11 victims, aggregating a total of Rs 55,000.
Police, who have registered a case against three individuals under charges of cheating and forgery, are urging the public to be cautious and verify claims of government housing schemes. They suspect more people might have been exploited in this fraudulent operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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