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Security Breach Shakes Lahore Qalandars as Afridi, Raza Accused

Lahore Qalandars players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza have been accused of breaching security protocols at their hotel during the Pakistan Super League. Despite warnings, they hosted guests in violation of rules, drawing attention from police and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:36 IST
Security Breach Shakes Lahore Qalandars as Afridi, Raza Accused
Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent controversy engulfing the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars' key players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza are at the heart of a security breach scandal. They're accused of violating team and hotel security protocols in Lahore. Both ignored warnings and hosted visitors in Raza's room, raising alarms.

Official sources reported that despite explicit denials from the management and security teams, Afridi and Raza welcomed four guests to their suite. This incident has sparked serious concerns about adherence to safety measures designed to protect all players and officials involved in the tournament.

Local authorities and PSL organizers are under pressure as this situation highlights potential risks to the integrity and safety protocols of major sporting events. Initial attempts by team representatives to gain permission for the visit were repeatedly rejected by security personnel to ensure compliance with established guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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