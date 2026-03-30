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Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd Paves the Way for Rs 500 Crore IPO

Railway components manufacturer, Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd, has submitted draft papers to Sebi for a Rs 500 crore IPO. The IPO involves a fresh equity issue of Rs 250 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 250 crore by existing stakeholders. The funds will be used to establish new manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:43 IST
Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd Paves the Way for Rs 500 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd, a noted name in railway components manufacturing, has pursued an audacious plan to launch an IPO aiming to raise Rs 500 crore. The draft papers for this endeavor have been formally filed with the securities market regulator, Sebi.

This IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares totaling Rs 250 crore, paralleled by an Offer For Sale (OFS) of equity worth another Rs 250 crore by existing stakeholders. Key shareholders, including Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers and Aztech India, seek to divest Rs 125 crore each as part of their strategic stock sale.

The funds from this initiative are earmarked for constructing state-of-the-art gear box and wind generator component manufacturing units located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Moreover, gaining a public market presence through stock exchange listing is anticipated to elevate Pioneer Fil-Med's brand prestige.

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