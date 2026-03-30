Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd Paves the Way for Rs 500 Crore IPO

Pioneer Fil-Med Ltd, a noted name in railway components manufacturing, has pursued an audacious plan to launch an IPO aiming to raise Rs 500 crore. The draft papers for this endeavor have been formally filed with the securities market regulator, Sebi.

This IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares totaling Rs 250 crore, paralleled by an Offer For Sale (OFS) of equity worth another Rs 250 crore by existing stakeholders. Key shareholders, including Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers and Aztech India, seek to divest Rs 125 crore each as part of their strategic stock sale.

The funds from this initiative are earmarked for constructing state-of-the-art gear box and wind generator component manufacturing units located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Moreover, gaining a public market presence through stock exchange listing is anticipated to elevate Pioneer Fil-Med's brand prestige.