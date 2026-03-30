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Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha Over OBC Reservation Remarks

The Rajya Sabha experienced a walkout from opposition parties following BJP member K Laxman's comments on OBC reservation being misused for religious reasons. Union Minister J P Nadda criticized the walkout, claiming opposition parties disrespect democratic values and use Muslims as a vote bank, accusing them of appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:25 IST
Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha Over OBC Reservation Remarks
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Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as several opposition parties walked out in response to BJP member K Laxman's statements regarding the misuse of OBC reservation in the name of religion.

Union Minister J P Nadda slammed the walkout, suggesting that the Congress-led opposition and the INDIA alliance neither value debates nor the Constitution. During the session's Zero Hour, Laxman alleged that some states grant reservation to Muslims under the OBC quota and urged a review of such policies.

The opposition's objections to Laxman's remarks culminated in a dramatic exit from the House. Nadda accused opposition leaders of using Muslims as a vote bank and playing appeasement politics, sparking further controversy in the parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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