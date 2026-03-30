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BJP's Nitin Nabin Accuses Congress of Assam's Illegal Immigration

BJP President Nitin Nabin accused Congress of facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshis into Assam, while claiming BJP stopped this after assuming power. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for not wearing the Assamese 'gamocha'. Nabin highlighted the BJP's development achievements in Assam and urged voters to prevent past chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagiroad | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:32 IST
BJP's Nitin Nabin Accuses Congress of Assam's Illegal Immigration
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally in Morigaon, BJP President Nitin Nabin accused the Congress party of enabling the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis into Assam during its rule, asserting that it was the BJP that addressed the issue after taking control of the state's government.

He further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for refusing to wear a traditional Assamese 'gamocha' during a Delhi event, suggesting that the move disrespected local sentiments, while noting Gandhi's frequent mosque visits and skullcap adoption.

Nabin highlighted the significant development in Assam under the BJP's decade-long administration, contrasting it with the previous era's issues of extremism and lack of investment, urging voters to prevent a recurrence of past problems in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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