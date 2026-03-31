Brinda Karat Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Diverting Attention in Kerala Polls
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat accuses Rahul Gandhi of imitating PM Modi by diverting attention from major issues with false allegations against the Kerala LDF government. Ahead of the assembly polls, Karat claims Gandhi's statements on the Sabarimala gold robbery are misguided and unsupported by facts.
- Country:
- India
Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of emulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tactics by diverting attention from critical issues with misleading allegations concerning the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.
In her pointed remarks, Karat dismissed Gandhi's allegations against the LDF government, particularly focusing on his comments about the alleged Sabarimala gold robbery. She underscored that those implicated in the case had been taken by Congress MPs to meet Sonia Gandhi, highlighting a major oversight in Gandhi's accusations.
Karat's statements came amid Gandhi's claims of a covert alliance between the CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala, as the Congress leader asserted the existence of a strategic union between the two parties. Gandhi's broader critique included claims of Prime Minister Modi exerting control over Kerala's Chief Minister.
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Ambitious Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Major Projects and Future Pathways
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Largest Jain Heritage Museum
PM Modi Launches ₹20,000 Crore Mega Development Push in North Gujarat
Modi Slams Congress for Political Exploitation Amidst Global Conflicts
Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), but I approved it when you sent me to Delhi: PM Modi.