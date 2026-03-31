CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
PTI | Kannur | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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