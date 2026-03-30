Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Call for Peace or Energy Destruction?

In a bold statement on Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened to obliterate Iran's energy facilities if a peace agreement is not reached swiftly.

He underscored the importance of resolving military conflicts and opening the strategic Hormuz Strait for commerce. The president announced ongoing serious discussions with Iran to mitigate tensions.

If negotiations falter, Trump warned of devastating repercussions, specifically targeting Iran's electricity plants, oil wells, and key infrastructure like Kharg Island.

(With inputs from agencies.)