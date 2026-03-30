India and Russia Boost Strategic Ties Amid West Asia Crisis

India and Russia are strengthening their strategic partnership as the crisis in West Asia unfolds. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko engaged in high-level discussions in New Delhi, prominently featuring the ongoing conflict as a key topic.

Rudenko met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who highlighted their commitment to advancing the two nations' cooperation amid the current regional and global developments. Their talks also included a review of initiatives agreed upon during the recent summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Subsequently, both sides have outlined measures aimed at creating a robust economic partnership and increasing the annual trade volume to USD 100 billion by 2030. This collaboration continues to be underpinned by the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)