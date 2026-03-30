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Congress MLAs to Support Farmers Amidst Controversial Procurement Practices in Haryana

Haryana Congress MLAs will visit state 'mandis' to comprehend wheat and mustard procurement issues faced by farmers. At a CLP meeting, challenges concerning farmers and election discrepancies were discussed. Concerns arose over biometric verification hurdles that potentially delay farming processes and financially burden farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:24 IST
Congress MLAs to Support Farmers Amidst Controversial Procurement Practices in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Congress has taken a proactive step in support of farmers by planning visits to 'mandis' across the state. This initiative is aimed at understanding the difficulties farmers face in wheat and mustard procurement processes.

During a recent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Delhi, chaired by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, key issues affecting the state were deliberated. The party has also decided to challenge election irregularities concerning the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress has raised concerns about the government's new procurement rules mandating biometric verification, which could delay processes and impose financial burdens on farmers. Congress has criticized these practices, suggesting they contribute to the hardships experienced by Haryana's agrarian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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