Trump Urges Arab Nations to Share Iran War Costs

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that President Donald Trump is contemplating urging Arab nations to shoulder parts of the financial burden for the Iran war.

In response to questions during a news briefing, Leavitt refrained from detailing specific initiatives but acknowledged that the idea was under consideration by the President.

Leavitt suggested that more developments regarding Trump's stance on involving Arab countries financially in the conflict might emerge soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)