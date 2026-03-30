Left Menu

Trump Urges Arab Nations to Share Iran War Costs

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering calling upon Arab countries to financially contribute to the cost of the Iran war. Although Leavitt didn't confirm any specific actions, she alluded to potential upcoming discussions on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:21 IST
Trump Urges Arab Nations to Share Iran War Costs
Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that President Donald Trump is contemplating urging Arab nations to shoulder parts of the financial burden for the Iran war.

In response to questions during a news briefing, Leavitt refrained from detailing specific initiatives but acknowledged that the idea was under consideration by the President.

Leavitt suggested that more developments regarding Trump's stance on involving Arab countries financially in the conflict might emerge soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Esc...

 Global
2
Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

 Global
3
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
4
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026