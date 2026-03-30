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Free Tickets for MLAs: Politics and Cricket Collide in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced free IPL and international match tickets for MLAs. This decision followed meetings with KSCA and IPL representatives. The scheme is optional and part of a broader discussion on stadium expansions and political strategies for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:20 IST
Free Tickets for MLAs: Politics and Cricket Collide in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and IPL franchise representatives, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that MLAs would receive complimentary IPL and international match tickets.

The plan, described as optional, provides three IPL tickets and two international match tickets to each MLA, sparking wider discussion on governmental involvement in sports events.

Additionally, a proposal to increase stadium capacity has been requested as part of efforts to expand sports infrastructure. Shivakumar also noted political strategies ahead of by-elections, addressing matters from land rights to Congress governance models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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