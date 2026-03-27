Karnataka MLAs Demand VIP Treatment at IPL Matches: A Controversial Debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to discuss with the KSCA the possibility of accommodating legislators during IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This comes after complaints from MLAs across party lines regarding inadequate ticket and seating arrangements were raised in the Assembly.

The Speaker, U T Khader, directed that each MLA should receive four VIP tickets following complaints of disrespect by the KSCA, which manages the stadium. The issue gained attention just as reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepares for the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Criticism emerged from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who argued against VIP privileges for legislators, emphasizing instead the need for focus on public responsibility. Shivakumar countered that such advice should be directed at Surya's party rather than himself.