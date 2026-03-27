TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:11 IST
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- India
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.
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- Tamil Nadu
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