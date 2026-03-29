Cash-for-Tickets Scandal: Kerala CM Demands Congress Clarity
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress for alleged money-for-tickets controversy in Haryana elections. He urged party leadership to address claims, questioning their silence and integrity. Vijayan emphasized the scandal's impact on democracy and internal transparency, while Congress leaders labeled the accusations politically motivated.
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Congress party over the alleged cash-for-tickets scandal in Haryana's Assembly elections, labeling it an 'extremely serious' issue. He pressed the party leadership for a response to the allegations.
Vijayan questioned the silence of Congress amidst accusations that senior leaders demanded hefty sums from candidates vying for party tickets, affecting the party's ideological integrity and democratic principles. He insisted that such practices demean the aspirations of grassroots workers and negatively impact party transparency.
The controversy arises from an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in response to claims by a Haryana-based complainant. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have dismissed the charges as politically motivated actions driven by rival parties BJP and CPI(M).
(With inputs from agencies.)
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