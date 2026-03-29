Left Menu

Cash-for-Tickets Scandal: Kerala CM Demands Congress Clarity

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress for alleged money-for-tickets controversy in Haryana elections. He urged party leadership to address claims, questioning their silence and integrity. Vijayan emphasized the scandal's impact on democracy and internal transparency, while Congress leaders labeled the accusations politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:08 IST
Cash-for-Tickets Scandal: Kerala CM Demands Congress Clarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Congress party over the alleged cash-for-tickets scandal in Haryana's Assembly elections, labeling it an 'extremely serious' issue. He pressed the party leadership for a response to the allegations.

Vijayan questioned the silence of Congress amidst accusations that senior leaders demanded hefty sums from candidates vying for party tickets, affecting the party's ideological integrity and democratic principles. He insisted that such practices demean the aspirations of grassroots workers and negatively impact party transparency.

The controversy arises from an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in response to claims by a Haryana-based complainant. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have dismissed the charges as politically motivated actions driven by rival parties BJP and CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

 United States
2
BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

 India
3
Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in state.

Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigeno...

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026