Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav publicly voiced her apprehensions on Monday about the widespread adoption of ethanol-blended fuel, emphasizing the risk it poses to vehicle engines. She called for clarity from the government on measures to safeguard consumers against potential damages linked to this transition.

Yadav highlighted that the government's push for ethanol mix usage is cause for concern as it could lead to engine damage. She questioned who would be responsible for compensating affected consumers and asserted the necessity for a coherent strategy to prevent inconvenience and financial burden on the public.

The backdrop to her concerns is the Indian government's initiative to reduce reliance on fossil fuels by encouraging ethanol fuel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pointed out that ethanol blending has reduced India's dependency on crude oil imports, acknowledging the contribution of sugarcane farmers. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in West Asia have triggered a spike in global crude oil prices, influencing the government's decision to lower excise duties on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from agencies.)