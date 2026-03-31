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BJP's Strategic Candidate Picks in West Bengal Elections

The BJP revealed its fourth list of candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, focusing on social dynamics and political signaling. Highlighted choices include Santosh Pathak in Chowringhee and Soma Thakur in Bagda, targeting Matua votes. The list aims to consolidate BJP's influence in key constituencies ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:50 IST
BJP's Strategic Candidate Picks in West Bengal Elections
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The BJP has released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, marking a strategic push to influence key constituencies. Notably, the party has fielded Santosh Pathak in central Kolkata's Chowringhee seat and Soma Thakur in the Matua-dominated Bagda seat.

This latest list, with only six constituencies left without candidates, brings BJP's total nominees to 288 out of 294 seats. Soma Thakur, the wife of Union minister Shantanu Thakur, is part of an effort to consolidate Matua votes, crucial in southern Bengal's political landscape.

The BJP's nominations underscore a blend of local strength, defector appeal, and symbolic candidates. With polls set for April 23 and 29 and results due on May 4, every candidate now carries a wider political signal beyond their respective constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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