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Dynasty Politics Takes Center Stage in West Bengal's 2026 Elections

West Bengal, once renowned for grassroots political leaders, is now witnessing a surge in candidates from political families in the 2026 assembly polls. Major parties, including TMC, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), are embracing dynasty politics, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:17 IST
Dynasty Politics Takes Center Stage in West Bengal's 2026 Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift from its traditional political landscape, West Bengal is seeing a rise in dynasty politics in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Historically, the state prided itself on leaders who emerged from grassroots student politics and labor unions.

However, the trend is changing as candidates with political family ties are now in the majority, crossing party lines from TMC and BJP to Congress and CPI(M). Observers note that this mirrors practices common in other Indian states, departing from West Bengal's unique political culture.

Critics argue that this shift diminishes opportunities for new grassroots leaders. Parties emphasize 'winnability' and existing networks, leading to increased reliance on familiar names. The rise of dynastic politics comes amid a decline in student activism, leaving a vacuum for established political families to fill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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