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Global Counterterror Strategy Shift: Exclusive Plans and Missed Connections

The Trump administration plans an international summit to focus on combating left-wing groups like antifa. France denies Israel airspace for U.S. weapons transfer to Iran war. Russian sanctioned ships sail through UK waters despite military orders. Meanwhile, Myanmar appoints Ye Win Oo as military chief post-coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST
Global Counterterror Strategy Shift: Exclusive Plans and Missed Connections
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The U.S. is staging a strategic pivot by hosting an international summit focusing on countering groups such as antifa, underscoring a noticeable shift in its counterterrorism strategy. Sources indicate that the Trump administration is organizing the conference for mid-year, marking an evolution in governmental priorities.

In Europe, France denied Israel permission to use its airspace for the transport of American weapons intended for the Iran conflict, marking a rare refusal amid ongoing tension. This significant action underscores the complexities facing international military logistics and alliances.

Moreover, despite recently imposed sanctions, Russian vessels are consistently navigating UK's southern waters. This revelation follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent military orders, spotlighting challenges in enforcing international maritime sanctions.

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