Campaign Trail: Rangasamy's Push for a Fifth Term in Puducherry

As Puducherry's assembly elections approach, Chief Minister N Rangasamy is intensifying his campaign for a historic fifth term. Popular for his straightforward demeanor, the 75-year-old leader is leveraging welfare initiatives and his alliance with the BJP to garner voter support.

Rangasamy's administration has highlighted various welfare measures, such as distributing free laptops to students and promising extended financial assistance to women if reelected. These initiatives are underscored by significant infrastructure projects like the costly upgrade to the Puducherry railway station, partly facilitated by the central government.

While opposition parties raise corruption allegations, Rangasamy remains steadfast, citing the territory's economic growth and pledges to persist in seeking statehood for Puducherry. Meanwhile, his rival, ex-CM Ve Vaithilingam, campaigns vigorously, stirring political dynamics in Thattanchavadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)