Trump's Fiery Warning: A Crisis Looms Over Iran's Crucial Waterway

US President Donald Trump has escalated his threats against Iran, declaring intentions to strike at civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, should the Strait of Hormuz not be reopened.

In a forceful social media post on Sunday, Trump used explicit language, warning that the Iranians would face dire consequences, describing a grim existence 'living in Hell' if maritime access isn't restored.

Previously, Trump had twice extended the deadline for the strait's reopening, citing tentative progress in negotiations. However, there have been scant public indications of a diplomatic solution to avert the looming conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)