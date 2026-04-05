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Dol Prasad Aryal Elected Speaker of Nepal's Parliament

Dol Prasad Aryal of the Rastriya Swatantra Party has been elected as the Speaker of Nepal's Parliament. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath. The unopposed election was proposed by RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane and supported by other MPs, marking a significant political development in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:06 IST
Dol Prasad Aryal Elected Speaker of Nepal's Parliament
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Dol Prasad Aryal has been elected as the Speaker of Nepal's Parliament in an unopposed decision during the House of Representatives meeting. The event took place on Sunday and was formalized when President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Speaker.

The proposal for Aryal's election was brought forward by Rabi Lamichhane, the chairman of Aryal's party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party. His proposal was seconded by multiple MPs including Sobita Gautam, Dr. Swarnim Wagle, and Sunil Lamsal.

The election saw Aryal, who also serves as the Vice President of the RSP, assume the role without any opposition, as announced by the senior member Arjun Narsingh KC, representing a notable political shift in Nepal's parliamentary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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