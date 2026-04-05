Left Menu

Keiko Fujimori Leads in Tight Peruvian Election Race

Keiko Fujimori, the right-wing candidate and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, leads in the polls ahead of Peru's presidential election. The elections feature a crowded field of candidates with no clear majority winner expected, pointing to a likely runoff. Voter indecisiveness has decreased significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:36 IST
Keiko Fujimori Leads in Tight Peruvian Election Race
  • Country:
  • Peru

Keiko Fujimori, a right-wing candidate and daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori, holds a narrow lead in the polls ahead of Peru's presidential election scheduled for next week. Three separate polls released on Sunday indicate Fujimori's lead amidst a crowded field of 35 presidential candidates, with no contender expected to secure over 50% of the vote. This lack of majority winner suggests a runoff election will likely occur on June 7.

According to a Datum International poll, undecided voters have decreased from 23.9% to 16.8%. Fujimori, who is running for the presidency for the fourth time, has increased her share to 14.5%, up from 13% in previous surveys. Meanwhile, former comedian Carlos Alvarez has surged into second place with 10.9%, climbing from 6.9%.

Ex-Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a far-right candidate, saw his support drop to 9.9% from an earlier 11.7%. The competition remains tight as Ipsos Peru and the Peruvian Market Research Company also show Fujimori leading, though these polls conflicted over whether Alvarez or Lopez Aliaga held the second position. Other notable contenders include Jorge Nieto, Ricardo Belmont, Robert Sanchez, and Alfonso Lopez Chau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

 South Korea
2
Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

 India
3
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India
4
Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026