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Tamil Nadu vs. BJP: A Battle Over Tax Revenue and Governance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of depriving Tamil Nadu of its fair share of tax revenue. He defended his governance model and highlighted key welfare schemes. Stalin also launched an attack on opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, framing the election as a battle between state and central governance models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:41 IST
Tamil Nadu vs. BJP: A Battle Over Tax Revenue and Governance
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a vehement critique against the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of continual financial discrimination against Tamil Nadu. Citing a disparity in tax revenue distribution, he questioned the fairness of the Centre's practices at a rally in Thirumangalam, near Madurai.

Stalin refuted Union Minister Piyush Goyal's claim that Tamil Nadu was on the brink of bankruptcy under DMK's rule, urging for transparency in government funding allocation. He also highlighted the 'Dravidian Model' of governance, contrasting it with the NDA's 'Aryan Model', which he argues aims to sow discord.

Stalin promoted the DMK's 'superstar' election manifesto, which features welfare schemes like the 'Illatharasi' coupon for women. He labeled the election a contest between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and the 'Delhi Team', targeting opposition leader Palaniswami as a 'betrayer'. Stalin encouraged voters to sustain the 'Dravidian Model' by supporting SPA candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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