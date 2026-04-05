Political Showdown in Baramati: Congress Picks Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar
The Congress has nominated Akash More to contest against Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati assembly bypoll following Ajit Pawar's death. This decision highlights a rift within the opposition coalition. Despite appeals for an unopposed election, the contest is set to be closely watched.
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The Congress has stirred political waters in Maharashtra by nominating Akash More for the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll. This decision comes in contrast to calls for an uncontested election, following the death of Ajit Pawar earlier this year.
The party's unexpected move signifies a potential division within the opposition coalition in Maharashtra, where alliances often determine electoral outcomes. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other allies had previously signaled support for an uncontested election with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.
The bypoll looks set to be a high-stakes battle, with Sunetra Pawar preparing to file her nomination. The election will be held on April 23, with votes counted on May 4, promising to keep political observers on edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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