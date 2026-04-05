CDR Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Storm Unleashed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the alleged leak of call data records (CDRs) linked to Ashok Kharat, a controversial figure involved in various criminal activities. The inquiry, led by the Enforcement Directorate, will delve into Kharat's assets and illegal activities.

The issue emerged after activist Anjali Damania claimed to have received CDRs showing interactions between Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The data suggested numerous calls, raising questions about privacy and political accountability. Photos of Kharat with prominent political leaders have intensified the controversy.

The opposition, led by NCP (SP), has demanded transparency in the investigation, pressing the government to reveal how private data was accessed. They warned against targeting individuals or parties unfairly, emphasizing the significance of upholding democratic norms and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)