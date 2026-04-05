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Tragic Tale: Teenage Bride's Body Recovered from Well in Maharashtra

The body of a 17-year-old girl, reportedly married at 16, was discovered in a well in Maharashtra's Beed district. Her disappearance three days prior led to the discovery and the potential initiation of a criminal case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, pending investigation results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:46 IST
Tragic Tale: Teenage Bride's Body Recovered from Well in Maharashtra
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A heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district has unfolded, as police recovered the body of a 17-year-old girl from a well in Dharur tehsil. The teenager had been reported missing three days prior, raising significant concern among local residents.

Initial investigations suggest that the girl, who was only 16 at the time, was purportedly married a year ago to a young man from Wadwani tehsil. Following the marriage, she initially resided with her in-laws but later returned to her parents' home in Kasari for unspecified reasons.

Authorities have indicated that if the union is confirmed, legal action under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act may follow against her parents and in-laws. Her body has been sent for forensic analysis at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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