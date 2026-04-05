CDR Leak Controversy: Political Storm in Maharashtra

The political tension in Maharashtra escalates as Uday Samant, a state minister, responds to the controversy surrounding leaked Call Detail Records (CDR) allegedly linking Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to Ashok Kharat, an arrested godman. Samant claims political hindrances against leaders from ordinary backgrounds are gaining public interest.

Activist Anjali Damania accused Shinde of having exchanged multiple calls with Kharat, which she claims to have discovered through a leaked CDR received via WhatsApp. Rejecting these allegations, Samant emphasizes that such tactics won't affect Shinde's leadership within the Shiv Sena party.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an investigation into the leaked CDRs, emphasizing that only authorized agencies should access such sensitive information. Fadnavis assured strict action based on concrete evidence, while the probe into Kharat's alleged criminal activities continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)