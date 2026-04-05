Gherao of judicial officers in Malda example of TMC's 'maha jungleraj': PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Gherao of judicial officers in Malda example of TMC's 'maha jungleraj': PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Gherao
- judicial
- officers
- Malda
- TMC
- maha jungleraj
- PM
- rally
- Cooch Behar
- Bengal
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