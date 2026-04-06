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Modi's Assam Rally Marathon: A Push for BJP's Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct three election rallies in Assam for BJP candidates ahead of the April 9 state elections. The rallies will take place in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog, Hojai, and Dibrugarh. Campaigning in Assam will conclude on Wednesday, with election results announced on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:57 IST
Modi's Assam Rally Marathon: A Push for BJP's Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to intensify his election campaign in Assam as he plans to address three rallies on Monday to support BJP candidates for the upcoming state elections on April 9.

Modi's campaign trail will kick off in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog, located in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, where he will rally support for Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das. His subsequent stop will be in Hojai, central Assam, promoting BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev.

The prime minister will conclude his day with a rally in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan. This marks Modi's second visit to the state during this election season, following his previous rallies on April 1. The campaigning will wrap up on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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