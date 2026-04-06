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Gujarat's Outrage: Kharge's Remarks Spark Political Firestorm

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks about the 'illiterate people of Gujarat' have ignited a political uproar. BJP leaders, including Gujarat's Chief Minister, demanded an apology, citing insult to the state's people and legacy. The comments underscored the ongoing tensions between Congress and the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:07 IST
Gujarat's Outrage: Kharge's Remarks Spark Political Firestorm
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comment describing some as 'illiterate people of Gujarat' has provoked an intense political backlash from the BJP. Criticism came swiftly, with Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, leading the charge against Kharge.

Speaking at a press conference, Patel accused Kharge of insulting Gujarat's proud history, including figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He suggested that the comments reflected a deep-seated antipathy within Congress towards Gujaratis.

Further exacerbating the political friction, other BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, demanded a public apology from Kharge and Congress. They argued that the remarks pointed to Congress's long-standing disregard for Gujarat, especially in light of Gujarat's economic contributions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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