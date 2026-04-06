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BJP Celebrates 47th Foundation Day in Srinagar’s Historic Downtown

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit marked its 47th foundation day in Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal, a former separatist stronghold. Party workers in downtown Srinagar celebrated by hoisting flags and distributing sweets. The event aimed to demonstrate improved conditions and support for BJP's policies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:33 IST
BJP Celebrates 47th Foundation Day in Srinagar’s Historic Downtown
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The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP commemorated its 47th foundation day on Monday with a notable celebration in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar, a location formerly known for its separatist leanings. The event saw numerous party workers gather to raise flags and hand out sweets in proximity to the Mirwaiz Manzil, a site historically associated with the banned Awami Action Committee.

According to Peerzada Amir, the BJP's Srinagar district president, the choice of Downtown Srinagar for the celebration underscores the party's message that the area is an integral part of India. Amir emphasized the local population's shift in perception, noting increased recognition of the BJP's governing effectiveness and policies.

Amir also highlighted significant improvements in the region since the BJP's rise to power, citing decreased strikes and protests as evidence of enhanced personal freedoms and safety. The celebratory event served as a testament to the BJP's reported achievements in stabilizing the local situation and fostering public confidence in its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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