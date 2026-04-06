Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Case Dismissal

The U.S. Supreme Court has paved the way for the Justice Department to drop the criminal case against Steve Bannon. Bannon, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, was initially convicted in 2022 for contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena regarding the January 6 Capitol riot investigation.

This decision by the Supreme Court comes amid several legal activities perceived as benefiting Trump's allies. Bannon, who served a brief sentence in Connecticut, described his experience as empowering. He characterized himself as a political prisoner, linking his prosecution to a politically charged atmosphere under President Biden's term.

Lawyer M. Evan Corcoran welcomed the Supreme Court's action, emphasizing politics should not influence prosecution. Despite legal setbacks, Bannon has remained a prominent figure in right-wing media, resuming his podcast activities and continuing to champion Trump-aligned populist causes domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)