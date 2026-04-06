Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Case Dismissal
The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Justice Department to dismiss a criminal case against Steve Bannon, a Trump ally convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022. Bannon's conviction was related to defying a subpoena in the January 6 probe. The Court's decision reflects ongoing legal battles influenced by political dynamics.
The U.S. Supreme Court has paved the way for the Justice Department to drop the criminal case against Steve Bannon. Bannon, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, was initially convicted in 2022 for contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena regarding the January 6 Capitol riot investigation.
This decision by the Supreme Court comes amid several legal activities perceived as benefiting Trump's allies. Bannon, who served a brief sentence in Connecticut, described his experience as empowering. He characterized himself as a political prisoner, linking his prosecution to a politically charged atmosphere under President Biden's term.
Lawyer M. Evan Corcoran welcomed the Supreme Court's action, emphasizing politics should not influence prosecution. Despite legal setbacks, Bannon has remained a prominent figure in right-wing media, resuming his podcast activities and continuing to champion Trump-aligned populist causes domestically and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)