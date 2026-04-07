Artemis II Astronauts Set New Distance Record with Historic Lunar Flyby

On Monday, the Artemis II astronauts embarked on a landmark lunar flyby, witnessing breathtaking views of the moon's far side, and thus, setting a new distance record for human space travel. This event marks NASA's return to the moon, forty years after the Apollo era, with three Americans and one Canadian aboard.

The crew, shortly before the flyby, surpassed Apollo 13's 1970 distance record of 248,655 miles. Eventually, they exceeded it by 4,101 miles, prompting accolades and emotional moments. Amid the mission, astronauts proposed names for newly observed lunar craters and relayed striking imagery back to Earth.

With the exploratory maneuvers echoing those of Apollo 13, Artemis II brings humanity closer to a projected south pole lunar landing in 2028. This flyby not only replicates historical paths but also revives the awe of viewing Earth from space, underscoring shared humanity and cosmic wonder.

(With inputs from agencies.)