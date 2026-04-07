Ecopetrol's CEO Takes Unpaid Leave Amid Investigation

Colombian energy giant Ecopetrol has announced that its CEO, Ricardo Roa, will be taking an extended holiday followed by unpaid leave amid an investigation by the attorney general's office into allegations of influence peddling.

The company's board has approved Roa's holiday from April 7 to May 27, followed by a 30-day leave of absence starting May 28.

Roa, who stepped into the CEO role in April 2023, faces charges filed in March but has denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)