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Ecopetrol's CEO Takes Unpaid Leave Amid Investigation

Ecopetrol's CEO, Ricardo Roa, is on an extended holiday and unpaid leave amid an investigation regarding alleged influence peddling. Roa will take time off from April 7 to May 27, with a further 30-day leave of absence starting May 28. He denies the charges filed in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 07-04-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 06:43 IST
Ecopetrol's CEO Takes Unpaid Leave Amid Investigation
CEO
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian energy giant Ecopetrol has announced that its CEO, Ricardo Roa, will be taking an extended holiday followed by unpaid leave amid an investigation by the attorney general's office into allegations of influence peddling.

The company's board has approved Roa's holiday from April 7 to May 27, followed by a 30-day leave of absence starting May 28.

Roa, who stepped into the CEO role in April 2023, faces charges filed in March but has denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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