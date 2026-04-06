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Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated

The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 47th foundation day by honoring over 300 veteran members during a special event in the state capital. Party stalwarts, including finance state minister Pankaj Chaudhary, underscored the ideological and historical legacy of the BJP, emphasizing unity, governance, and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:13 IST
Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 47th foundation day in a grand ceremony that honored over 300 senior members at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

The 'Gaurav Samman Samaroh' recognized the contributions of veteran workers crucial to the BJP's historical journey from two Lok Sabha seats to leading the central government.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted the party's ideological legacy and the continued push towards development, citing inspirations from party icons like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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