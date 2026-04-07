Historic Bid: Women Leaders Vie for UN Secretary-General Role

In a historic race, two female leaders are among the contenders for the United Nations Secretary General role, alongside two male candidates. This comes amidst growing demands for electing the first-ever female to lead the prestigious 80-year-old institution.

The selection process, already underway, will feature interactive dialogues at the UN Headquarters scheduled for April 21 and 22. Current UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will complete his term in 2026. Advocates for gender equality stress the importance of installing a female leader for promoting the UN's legitimacy and effectiveness.

Among the contenders are Michelle Bachelet, supported by Brazil and Mexico, and Rebeca Grynspan, with backing from Costa Rica. Advocacy groups urge member states to consider only women for the role, marking a pivotal moment for gender representation at the UN's helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)