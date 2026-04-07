Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes BJP's Influence in Puducherry

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of trying to take over Puducherry as it seeks control in Tamil Nadu through alliances. Speaking at a rally for the DMK-led alliance's candidates, Udhayanidhi urged Puducherry voters to reject BJP's 'hate politics'.

He described Puducherry as a testing ground for the BJP's contentious policies, criticizing initiatives like the National Education Policy for perpetuating caste-based education systems. Udhayanidhi praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for effectively blocking such attempts in the state.

Udhayanidhi also criticized the central government for its lack of commitment to granting Puducherry statehood, despite ongoing demands and resolutions passed by its Assembly. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double-engine' governance claim, contrasting it with Tamil Nadu's economic growth under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)