People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.
PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:16 IST
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- India
People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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