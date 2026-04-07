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People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:16 IST
People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.
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  • India

People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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