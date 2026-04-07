AIADMK members work with dedication for allies' victory, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.
PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK members work with dedication for allies' victory, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Palaniswami
- Salem
- allies
- victory
- dedication
- elections
- chief
- commitment
- coalition
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