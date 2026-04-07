Congress Foresees Victory in Assam, Probes Corruption Claims Against CM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge predicts the formation of a government in Assam by winning 72-73 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, labeling him as the most corrupt and accused his administration of syndications in multiple sectors.
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In a bold prediction, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed that the opposition alliance will secure victory in Assam's assembly elections by clinching 72-73 out of 126 seats. Kharge made this assertion during a press conference where he took a critical stance against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Kharge accused Sarma of unparalleled corruption, alleging his involvement in a range of syndicates including tea, school, coal, and other industries. He challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the country's top leadership to comment on these accusations. Kharge further condemned Sarma's governing style, describing it as egoistic and family-centric.
Moreover, Kharge responded to allegations targeting Sarma's wife, suggesting the need for a thorough probe by central agencies. As the debate continues, Kharge defended Congress against accusations of being pro-Muslim, emphasizing the party's history of national unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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