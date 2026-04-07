Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:58 IST
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Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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