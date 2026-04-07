Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denounces Congress' Allegations Amidst Election Furor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday vehemently criticized the Congress party for bringing allegations against him and his family without verifying the documents. The allegations, presented by Congress leader Pawan Khera, stated that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possesses multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties.

Sarma did not hold back in his response, lambasting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly speaking irrationally due to age and putting responsibility on central agencies to investigate the charges. Sarma assured that Assam Police would pursue the matter rigorously, criticizing the Congress' approach to the allegations without prior verification with the foreign minister.

An Assam Police team visited Khera's Delhi residence for questioning regarding a case filed by Sarma's wife. The chief minister rebuffed the accusations as coming from unreliable sources, possibly to influence the Assam elections, and confirmed that his wife has lodged a police complaint against Khera.

(With inputs from agencies.)