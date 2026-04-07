US Vice President JD Vance Visits Hungary to Support Viktor Orban's Election Campaign

US Vice President JD Vance has traveled to Hungary to lend support to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's election campaign. The visit underscores the Trump administration's backing as Orban vies for a fifth consecutive term but lags in polls against the Tisza party's center-right contender, Péter Magyar.

Orban, criticized for restricting press freedom and stifling opposition, denies accusations of political corruption. Despite facing challenges, his policies resonate with the global far-right, attracting endorsements from figures like Donald Trump and bolstering his standing among far-right movements.

Vance's presence during Orban's campaign reflects strong US ties, seen in Hungary's energy ties with Russia despite EU stances and ongoing admiration among European conservative circles. Vance's active participation marks a rare foreign intervention in Hungary's domestic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)